Chinese player Zhang died of cardiac arrest, Indonesia association says

Jakarta: Indonesia's badminton association (PBSI) said 17-year-old Chinese player Zhang Zhijie died as a result of cardiac arrest after he collapsed during a match on Sunday.

Zhang was competing at the Asian Junior Championship in Yogyakarta when he collapsed on court.

He received medical attention at the scene and was then rushed to hospital in Yogyakarta before being pronounced dead, state news agency Antara quoted PBSI spokesperson Broto Happy as saying on Monday.