Chinese police detain man after hit-and-run attack leaves several wounded

<p>Beijing: Police in the southern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinese">Chinese</a> city of Zhuhai have arrested a 62-year-old man after a suspected hit-and-run attack at a sports centre that resulted in multiple casualties.</p><p>A video of the scene following the attack on Monday evening, verified by <em>Reuters</em>, showed at least 20 people lying on the road. Cries of "terrorist" could be heard as ambulances arrived to take the injured to hospital.</p><p>The police, in a report, said they had taken a man surnamed Fan into custody for allegedly driving a small car into pedestrians outside the sports centre at 1948 (1148 GMT) before driving away. The police did not provide a motive.</p><p>Violent crime is rare in China due to tight security and strict gun laws. However, a rise in reports of knife attacks in large cities has drawn public attention to safety in public spaces.</p><p>In October, a knife attack in Beijing left five people wounded outside one of the city's top primary schools. A month earlier, a Japanese student was fatally stabbed outside his school in Shenzhen.</p><p>Zhuhai is hosting China's biggest annual air show this week where a new stealth jet fighter will be on display for the first time. </p>