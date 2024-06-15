Chinese premier lands in Australia on first such visit in seven years

Melbourne: Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Australia on Saturday on a relations-mending mission with panda diplomacy, rock lobsters and China's global dominance in the critical minerals sector high on the agenda.

His visit is the first by a Chinese premier in seven years and is expected to pave the way for President Xi Jinping's first journey to Australia since 2014.

This is the second leg of his tour after New Zealand and will end in Malaysia.

Before leaving New Zealand, Li told an audience in the city of Auckland on Saturday that his country was committed to creating a first-class business environment and supporting foreign enterprises to develop in China, according to Chinese state media.

Li said there was vast potential for China and New Zealand to collaborate in areas such as green development and that Beijing welcomed New Zealand enterprises, such as dairy company Fonterra, that seized such opportunities, news agency Xinhua reported.

During the Australian leg of his travels which ends on Tuesday, China's most powerful politician after President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Adelaide Zoo in the South Australia state capital where his Air China flight landed from Auckland.