Chinese rescuers brave freezing cold to find earthquake survivors

Braving sub-zero conditions, thousands of rescuers faced an uphill task on Wednesday finding and treating survivors of a strong earthquake that rocked a remote area in China's northwestern Gansu province more than a day ago.

The magnitude-6.2 earthquake jolted Jishishan county near the border straddling Gansu and Qinghai provinces a minute before midnight on Monday, sending frightened residents out of homes into the cold in the dead of the night.

It damaged roads and power and water lines, destroyed over 150,000 homes, and triggered landslides and mudslides.

Emergency responses have been activated, with various departments sending thousands of personnel into the mountainous disaster zone to look for survivors and resettle them.

The quake-stricken area is geographically a transition zone between two plateaus, featuring terrains of altitudes ranging from 1,800 to 4,300 metres (5,906 to 14,108 feet) with "very complex" topography, state television CCTV said.

Recovery from Monday night's earthquake has been further challenged by the powerful cold snap that has gripped most of China since last week. Temperatures around the quake epicentre in Gansu fell to around minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday night as rescuers continued their work.