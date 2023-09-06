Chinese school draws ire for plan to charge students for naps

The notice issued by Jiesheng Primary School, situated in the Guangdong province, goes to state the charges for the types of naps that they are offering. The school also assures that staff will be entrusted to monitor the students while they are taking naps.

Napping on the desk would invite a charge of 200 yuan (Rs 2,309), napping on mats laid out inside the classroom would be charged around 360 yuan (Rs 4,091) and napping on beds set up inside private rooms would incur a charge of 680 yuan (Rs 7,729).

However, Chinese news platform Xibu Juece has reported that the regulation was not a unified judgement and that private schools were entitled to bring forth such moves.

According to a staff member quoted by the publication, official regulations were followed while deciding upon the nap charges. They also added that taking naps is not mandatory and that students can go back to their homes during lunch break, if needed.

Dongguan City Development and Reform Bureau spokesman told South China Morning Post that the charges are reasonable as teachers would be present to monitor the students.

The matter has sparked a wide-ranging debate on the digital space with many questioning the logic behind such a system.

(1 Chinese Yuan=11.55 Indian Rupees)