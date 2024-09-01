Chinese woman fakes multiple miscarriages to claim maternity insurance worth $9,334

Gong Xiaoting, Shanghai Prosecutor said that the country's online insurance application system is at times used and exploited illegally by criminals who use photo-editing technology.
According to SCMP, Xie had twice received the maternity benefits worth 66,200 yuan by submitting forged medical documents while claiming online insurance.
Using the same method again, she applied for another fabricated miscarriage's insurance claiming 40,000 yuan, but her application was rejected.
In February 2024, when Xie genuinely suffered another miscarriage, Xie again applied for the maternity insurance.
According to the publication's report, the insurance officials and authorities during a documentation review found that Xie had earlier filed 5 maternity insurance claims in 4 years.
They also noticed several skeptical similarities in her documents, following which a case was filed with the police.
According to SCMP, Xie turned herself in, returned all the money she received by fraud after claiming the maternity insurances and said, "As an older pregnant woman with poor health, I worried about medical costs. In desperation, I impulsively faked miscarriages to get the insurance money. I have already resigned from my job, and I deeply regret what I have done."
Xie, who was found guilty on August 16, received a jail sentence of one and a half years due to her voluntary confession.
According to the publication's report, Wang Xinyuan, the judge said, "Xie's deeds not only violated her company’s property rights but also posed a serious threat to the social insurance systems."