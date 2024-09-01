Chinese woman fakes multiple miscarriages to claim maternity insurance worth $9,334

A Chinese woman named Xie (42) who is from Shanghai and works for a foreign company, faked multiple miscarriages to claim 66,200 yuan ($9,334) as maternity insurance.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, Xie forged medical documents to claim maternity indemnity which is a part of social insurance system in China.

The maternity insurance in the country covers medical expenses regarding pregnancy and childbirth, and also provides financial support to the woman while she is on her maternity leave.

Reportedly, Xie who had studied telecommunications and computer science, earns a salary of more than 30,000 yuan every month.

The woman who had suffered a miscarriage two years back, was on a maternity leave on December 2023 when she received the maternity insurance successfully.

This one-time genuine event led to Xie's greed for money, and she started faking miscarriages to obtain more money for free.

According to SCMP, Xie then started creating fake medical documents with the help of computer software which included - a maternity certificate and a summary of her discharge from the hospital, where she claimed to have had the miscarriage.