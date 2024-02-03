CIA computer engineer — the alleged WikiLeaks Vault 7 whistleblower, given 40 years sentence

New York: Information stolen from the CIA began showing up in 2017 on a website called WikiLeaks.

Over eight months, the site published more than two dozen groups of classified documents that it called Vault 7, outlining the secret methods that the United States used to break into computer networks used by foreign governments and terrorists. The disclosures caused what the government termed “catastrophic” damage to national security and set off an intensive hunt for the person responsible.

On Thursday, that person, Joshua Schulte, 35, was sentenced in US District Court in Manhattan to 40 years in prison. Schulte, a computer engineer, had worked for the spy agency for six years, holding the highest security clearances and designing hacking tools.

He was convicted in 2022 of charges including illegally gathering and transmitting national defense information. That followed convictions in 2020 for contempt of court and making false statements. He was also convicted of receiving and transporting child pornography.

Judge Jesse Furman said Schulte’s actions amounted to a “digital Pearl Harbor” that caused “untold damage to national security.”

“I’m blown away, to put it mildly, by Mr Schulte’s lack of remorse,” the judge added.

Addressing the court for 30 minutes just before Furman handed down his sentence, Schulte did not apologize but asked that he be sentenced to time served.

He complained at length that he had been held in deplorable conditions for several years while awaiting trial, deprived of heat and hot water and subject to constant noise and artificial light. And he accused prosecutors, who had asked for a sentence of life in prison, of “nothing short of old-fashioned Mafia-style bullying.”

Schulte’s lawyers had asked for leniency, noting that their client, who they wrote “maintains his innocence,” most likely had “an undiagnosed neurodivergence.”