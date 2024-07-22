Clintons endorse Kamala Harris to be Democrats’ nominee for President

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton posted a statement on social media Sunday afternoon endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take President Joe Biden’s place as the party’s nominee for November.

“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” they wrote in the statement, which was posted within 90 minutes of Biden’s announcing that he would leave the race and back Harris as his replacement in the race against former President Donald Trump.