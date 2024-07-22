Clintons endorse Kamala Harris to be Democrats’ nominee for President

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton posted a statement on social media Sunday afternoon endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to take President Joe Biden’s place as the party’s nominee for November.
“We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her,” they wrote in the statement, which was posted within 90 minutes of Biden’s announcing that he would leave the race and back Harris as his replacement in the race against former President Donald Trump.
“We’ve lived through many ups and downs,” the Clintons said, “but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term.”
The statement concluded: “Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it.”
Hillary Clinton faced off against Trump in 2016 and is keenly aware of what it would be like for Harris to take him on in a general election.
The Clintons were thrust into the news cycle in what appeared to be an effort by Biden allies to save his candidacy, with reports they were telling people they wanted him to stay in. What was happening was they told donors to keep giving money to him until things were settled, according to people who have spoken to them.
Published 22 July 2024, 01:57 IST