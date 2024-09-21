Communication failures plagued deadly Trump rally, Secret Service finds

Washington: The Secret Service failed to give clear and crucial directions to its local law enforcement partners at a July campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, allowing a would-be assassin to climb onto a warehouse and shoot at former President Donald Trump, an agency internal investigation has found.

The lapse was one of several damning findings in the summary of an internal investigation report the Secret Service released Friday in response to the shooting July 13 at a Trump campaign rally, where the former president was grazed by an assailant’s bullet. Three attendees at the event were wounded, one fatally.

During a news briefing Friday in conjunction with the release of the summary, Ronald L. Rowe Jr., the acting director of the Secret Service, ticked off several other failures, including complacency by some advance team members charged with securing the site and technological breakdowns that, if better managed, could have thwarted the gunman.

Rowe said that while he could not discuss individual personnel matters, there would be consequences for agents responsible for deficiencies in the security plan and its implementation. Already, the agency has placed five agents on restricted duty and parted ways with its director.

The assassination attempt by Thomas Crooks, who fired eight rounds, was the first shooting of a current or former president since 1981.