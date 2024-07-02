Comoros President Assoumani gives son government job

Moroni: Comoros President Azali Assoumani has put his son, Nour El Fath, in charge of coordinating government affairs as he reshuffled his cabinet following a tense January election that his opponents alleged was tainted by voter fraud.

One person was killed and at least 25 injured in violent protests in the country, a group of three islands off the coast of Mozambique, after the election body declared Assoumani re-elected to his fourth five-year term.

Political analysts, opposition leaders and local media said Assoumani appeared to be preparing El Fath, a 40-year-old with a background in finance and who has worked as senior economic adviser to the president since 2019, to replace him.

Assoumani announced his cabinet late on Monday. He made Ibrahim Mohamed Abdou Razakou finance minister, Said Omar Houmadi justice minister, and reappointed Youssoufa Mohamed Ali as defence minister.