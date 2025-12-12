<p>If one was to find a common denominator between the current United States President Donald Trump and his predecessor Joe Biden, it would probably be the constant speculation regarding their personal health. </p><p>When the presidency baton was passed from the Democrat octogenarian to Republican septuagenarian in 2024, the latter was adamant to prove that he was in the pink of health unlike his predecessor. </p><p>Thus, when the US President was spotted with bandages and bruises on his hand, his team immediately set on the task to dismiss speculations.</p> .White House says Trump MRI was 'preventative', president in excellent health.<p>When asked regarding the same during a press briefing, spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt reiterated that reason Trump was seen wearing bandages was due to "constant hand-shaking".</p><p>"As for the bandages on the hand, we've also given you an explanation for that.</p><p>"In the past, the president is literally constantly shaking hands. </p><p>"He's also on a daily aspirin regimen, which is something his physical examinations has said in the past as well, which can contribute to the bruise that you see," she said.</p>.<p>On Tuesday, Trump posted a long message on Truth Social saying it was "seditious, perhaps even treasonous", for new organisations to speculate whether that he was "slowing up." </p><p>He wrote, "I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks — Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results. </p><p>"I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country. In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know. </p><p>"I have been told that few people have been able to “ace” this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all."</p> .<p>In October, Trump underwent a medical examination, including an MRI scan, and his doctor reported the he was in excellent health.</p>