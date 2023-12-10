COP28 releases crucial document to guide adaptation efforts but disagreement lingers

Mohamed Adow, the founder and director of Power Shift Africa, an independent think tank based in Kenya, said, "There is no mention of adaptation finance, and this is a challenge. If we don't close the adaptation finance gap now, there will be no way to do this ever."

The document includes references to 'equity and Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC)' in the final text, something developing countries are fighting hard for during the negotiations.