COP28 president urges countries to set plans for fossil fuel transition

London: The United Arab Emirates, host of last year's COP28 climate summit, called on Tuesday for governments to take action in transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Intense negotiations last December saw countries agree to move away from fossil fuels in COP28's UAE Consensus document, aiming to limit the worst impacts of climate change. Now, nations must lay out plans for how they'll get there.

"We must now turn an unprecedented agreement into unprecedented action and results," COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber said on Tuesday.