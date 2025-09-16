Menu
Homeworld

Cremation of Gen Z protest victims performed with state honour in Kathmandu

Four bodies were taken to Pashupatinath near the bank of the Bagmati river for cremation with state honour, an official at the Pashupati said.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 12:11 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 12:11 IST
World newsprotestNepal

