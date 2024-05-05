Crisis in the Palestinian-run West Bank clouds Gaza hopes

In the West Bank alone, gross domestic product fell by an annualised rate of 22 per cent in the last three months of 2023, while unemployment is estimated to have more than doubled to 30 per cent, up from 14 per cent before the war.

Authorities forecast the Palestinian economy as a whole, including both the West Bank and Gaza, will continue to drop in 2024 by nearly 5 per cent after cratering 33 per cent in the fourth quarter. That’s wildly optimistic, according to Ramallah-based based economist Raja Khalidi, who expects a contraction of 25 per cent to 30 per cent this year.

“We are now in a free-fall,” Khalidi said.

The Palestinian Authority no longer receives the portion of tax receipts from Israel it needs to pay salaries and pensions of employees in Gaza, and says it’s owed $1.3 billion. It faces a “spiraling fiscal crisis,” the World Bank said in a report in February. It’s had to cut salaries to as low as 60% of pre-war levels.

“Averting a dramatic recession, a large uptick in poverty, and a continued unparalleled shock to the economy” will require a cessation of hostilities in Gaza, urgent international aid, and the transfer of tax revenues to the Palestinian Authority in full, the Washington-based lender said.

Ahmad Sudani, owner of a men’s clothing store in Ramallah which was deserted on a recent visit, has seen his business plunge 95 per cent since Oct. 7.

“The last thing someone would think of is to buy clothes now,” said Sudani, who’s laid off 10 of his 14 employees.

Even at the best of times, the Authority would face an uphill struggle. It inherited a bloated administration with 25 ministries, a dozen public agencies, and 147,000 civil servants that barely provides basic services, said Khalidi, the economist.

And public dissatisfaction soared after Israel introduced restrictions on movement inside the West Bank as well as shutting down the borders in the wake of Oct. 7.

Since then, there’s been rising violence by Israeli settlers as well as security forces, who freely enter all areas of the West Bank - including the 20% nominally under full Palestinian control. Attacks by Palestinians are also increasing.

Since Oct. 7, 474 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, including at least 10 by Israeli settlers, according to the United Nations, which in 2023 recorded the highest number of Palestinians killed by Israeli security forces since it began collecting this data in 2005.

Israeli troops killed five Palestinians, including four members of Hamas’s armed wing, in an overnight raid near the city of Tulkarm in the West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli officials said Saturday.

Land seizures and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, where close to 500,000 settlers live alongside 2.8 million Palestinians, are another key source of friction.

About 4,000 Palestinians were displaced in 2023 because of the actions of security forces and settlers, the UN says. This year has already set a new record for land grabs, with about 1,100 hectares (2,718 acres) of West Bank land seized by Israel so far in 2024, more than twice the previous yearly high of 520 hectares taken in 1999, according to the Israeli advocacy group Peace Now.

“The Palestinian Authority does not seem able to help either Gaza or the West Bank,” said Shikaki, the pollster. “The ability of one man of one government to do anything given all these challenges I think is almost non-existent.”