Under-pressure Xavi says he still has Barca's trust

Madrid: Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said on Saturday that he still retained the club's trust, despite a steady stream of media reports that Barca president Joan Laporta may be minded to sack him.

"I understand the noise but that changes nothing," Xavi told reporters after a training session ahead his side's game against Rayo Vallecano, where the Catalan side is looking to hold on to second place in LaLiga.

The manager added that his focus was on winning the three points and "the team has an extraordinary base to compete."

"We'll sit down with the president and if we have to talk about anything, we'll do that. But everything is the same as it was three weeks ago. If there are any changes we'll let you know", he said about rumours of Laporta's loss of confidence in him.