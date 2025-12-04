Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Critically ill former Bangladesh PM Zia to be taken to London: Reports

“If madam's (Zia) health is suitable for travel, we plan to take her to London tomorrow morning. It all depends on her health,” Zia’s adviser Enamul Haque Chowdhury told.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 12:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 12:26 IST
World newsBangladeshKhaleda Zia

Follow us on :

Follow Us