Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Cyber attack on Pakistani UN Mission; account, email, YouTube channel breached

The breach targeted the email ID used by the Permanent Mission's information wing, the report said.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 June 2024, 12:46 IST
Last Updated : 15 June 2024, 12:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Islamabad/United Nations: Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the UN was targeted by a cyber attack, infiltrating its official email account and the YouTube channel, a media report said on Saturday.

The cyber attack occurred on Friday, at 4 pm US time, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The breach targeted the email ID used by the Permanent Mission's information wing, the report said.

The mission's YouTube channel was also compromised, and the attackers altered its name, banners, and content, the report said, quoting sources.

The Pakistani UN mission requested all emails and videos put on its channels be ignored until they regain control of their accounts.

No group/entity has taken responsibility for the cyber attack.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 June 2024, 12:46 IST
PakistanUNcyber attackWorld

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT