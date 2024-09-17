Cyprus backs multi-billion electric cable link from Europe to Middle East

On completion, it will be the longest, at 1,240 km, and deepest, at 3,000 metres, high voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnector in the world. The European Union has said it is willing to finance part of it, which, at present, is slated to be complete by around 2030.

The ambitious project touches upon a complex patchwork of overlapping jurisdiction claims between Greece, Cyprus and regional rival Turkey in the Mediterranean.

Cyprus had sought clarity over what it would pay towards the project, and what would happen if 'geopolitical risks' - the potential opposition of Turkey - arose, leading to delays and possible additional costs.

"We are talking about international waters, so in this respect countries are allowed to lay pipes and cables and so forth," said Harry Tzimitras, an academic and Director of the PRIO Cyprus Centre and who has researched extensively on the subject.

"But there are certain areas that Turkey is claiming as its own continental shelf and that being the case, Turkey's argument is that prior consent is required," he said.

Turkey had sent naval assets in June to shadow a ship carrying out cable-related survey work close to a Greek island, and has on occasion obstructed ships tasked with gas surveys offshore Cyprus.