US President Donald Trump is set to meet global business leaders in Davos on Wednesday, as his presence looms large over the annual gathering of the global elite in Switzerland.

Business leaders, including CEOs in financial services, crypto and consulting, have received invitation to a reception after Trump's address to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. Among these are seven influential Indian business figures who would be attending the reception. 

Who are the seven Indian CEOs invited to Trump's reception?

Though the agenda of the meet is unclear, Trump's presence at the gathering holds significance amid growing global uncertainty over his recent remarks on Greenland and the US imposing hefty tariffs on several countries.

The Indian executives who have been invited to the reception are Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Enterprises; Anish Shah, Group Chief Executive of the Mahindra Group; Salil S Parekh, CEO of Infosys; Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv; and Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group; Srini Pallia, CEO of Wipro.

.Air Force One with Donald Trump on board faces 'minor electrical issue', returns to Washington; Davos trip to continue.

The WEF agenda has to some extent been overtaken by the US president's dramatic policy moves, including his demand in recent days that the United States take over Greenland.

WEF organisers have said that over 3,000 delegates from more than 130 countries will attend this year, including 64 heads of state and government, particularly from emerging economies.

Trump's plane faces 'electrical issue'

US President Donald Trump's plane, Air Force One, on the way to Switzerland for the World Economic Forum had to return to Joint Base Andrews near Washington DC after a "minor electrical issue" was detected onboard.

After takeoff, the crew of Air Force One identified "a minor electrical issue" and, out of an abundance of caution, the plane was turned around, landing at Joint Base Andrews, according to information provided by reporters onboard the aircraft.

Trump and his entourage will board a new aircraft, according to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

(With inputs from agencies)