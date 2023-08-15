Death toll in fire at Russian gas station rises to 12, at least 50 injured

The death toll in fire at a gas station in the southern Russian region of Dagestan rose to 12 people, the regional governor said on Tuesday.
"As of 0.00 (Moscow time), 12 people were killed, 50 were injured, according to information of the Dagestani Disaster Medicine center," governor Sergei Melikov said in his official channel on Telegram.
The fire broke out in an area of 500 square meters, local emergency service said. According to the authorities, there is a risk of a new explosions and fires, RIA news agency reported.
Unverified videos on social media showed a large fire and a number of injured people in a local hospital.