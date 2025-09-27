<p>Dozens of officials walked out of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday just as Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> took the stage, leaving large sections of the hall visibly empty. Videos of the walkout quickly circulated on social media, showing delegates leaving almost immediately after Netanyahu began his speech.</p>.<p>Addressing the Assembly in New York, Netanyahu criticised countries recognising Palestine, calling it a "mark of shame" that sent the message "murdering Jews pays off," according to a BBC report. He further declared that Israel "will not allow a Palestinian state to exist," while recalling the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack and accusing world leaders of encouraging terrorism by supporting Palestinian recognition.</p>.'Much of world no longer remembers Oct 7. But we remember': Netanyahu recalls Hamas attack in speech to UN.<p>Outside the UN, thousands of protesters marched through New York City, waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans such as "Free Palestine" and "Netanyahu you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide," Reuters reported.</p><p>In his speech, as reported by <em>BBC</em>, Netanyahu said that Israel "will not allow a Palestinian state to exist". </p><p>Meanwhile, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed held a meeting with Netanyahu where he stressed the urgent need to end the war in Gaza.</p><p>This comes after the UAE earlier this month warned Israel that annexation in the occupied West Bank would constitute a "red line" for Abu Dhabi that would severely undermine the spirit of the Abraham Accords that normalised UAE-Israeli relations. </p><p><strong>What Netanyahu said in his speech:</strong></p><p>In his speech, the Israeli prime minister recalled the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas and said, "Much of the world no longer remembers October 7. But we remember."</p><p>He also attacked leaders for not supporting Israel, adding that those who recognise Palestinian state "encourage terrorism against Jews, innocent people."</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>