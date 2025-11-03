Delhi-bound Air India plane diverted to Mongolian airport due to 'technical snag'

<p>Mumbai: An Air India flight, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, had to be diverted to Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, because of a technical snag. </p><p>The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing necessary checks.</p><p>“AI174 of 2 November, operating from San Francisco to Delhi via Kolkata, made a precautionary landing at Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, after the flight crew suspected a technical issue en route. The aircraft landed safely at Ulaanbaatar and is undergoing the necessary checks,” an Air India spokesperson said. </p>.Air India completes first phase of legacy retrofit programme.<p>“We are working closely with our partners to support all passengers while we make efforts to get everyone on their way to the destination at the earliest opportunity. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the unforeseen situation. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority,” the spokesperson added.</p>