Democracy is in bad health, says Pope Francis

Trieste, Italy: Democracy is not in good shape, Pope Francis said on Sunday, urging politicians to shun populism and instead work together to build stronger societies and tackle voter apathy.

The 87-year-old pope was in the northeastern city of Trieste for a flying visit -- his fourth trip within Italy in just over two months as he prepares for a 12-day journey across Asia in September, the longest of his papacy.

Speaking at an annual Roman Catholic convention on social affairs, the pope said many people felt excluded from democracy, with the poor and the weak left to fend for themselves.

"It is evident that democracy is not in good health in today's world," he said.

A healthy democracy should avoid "the dross of ideology" and move away from partisanship to instead embrace meaningful dialogue, he said.