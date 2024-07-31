Home
Democrats to hold virtual vote on Harris presidential pick from August 1-5

Reuters
Last Updated : 31 July 2024, 11:01 IST

Washington: Delegates to the Democratic National Convention will hold an Aug. 1-5 virtual vote to formally pick Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's nominee for president in a Nov. 5 election, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) said on Tuesday.

Harris was the only candidate to qualify for the Democratic presidential ballot, DNC leaders said in a statement announcing the results of the party's presidential nominating petition process.

The DNC has pledged to deliver a presidential nominee by Aug. 7, well ahead of the Aug. 19-22 convention in Chicago.

Published 31 July 2024, 11:01 IST
World newsUnited StatesDemocratic PartyUS Presidential ElectionsKamala Harris

