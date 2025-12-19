<p>Amid unrest in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bangladesh">Bangladesh </a>following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, videos show mobs vandalising offices of news organisations inclusing <em>Prothom Alo</em> and <em>Daily Star</em>. The protests began late on Thursday in many cities after Hadi, a spokesperson for Inquilab Mancha platform and a candidate in general elections, was shot in the head last Friday.</p><p>Hadi was shot by by masked attackers while he was launching his election campaign in Dhaka. He was contesting as an independent candidate and as per a <em>BBC</em> <a href="https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c623rzzenmyo">report</a>, the shooting came a day after the election date was announced. </p><p>People raised slogans and demanded justice for Hadi. Following the protests, additional police and paramilitary forces were deployed to prevent further mishaps. The interim administration has declared Saturday a day of state mourning in honour of Hadi, with national flags to be flown at half-mast and special prayers planned across the country.</p>.India-Bangladesh ties worsen amid protest; New Delhi shuts visa services in Dhaka.<p>Nobel laureate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muhammad-yunus">Muhammad Yunus </a>has said that Hadi's death is "an irreparable loss for the nation."</p><p>"The country's march toward democracy cannot be halted through fear, terror, or bloodshed," he said as reported by the publication. </p>.<p>Expressing concern over the incident, he said that no violence will be tolerated that is intended to cause disruption in the elections. </p><p>Urging citizens to remain calm, Yunus said the government was committed to ensuring a transparent investigation and bringing all those responsible to justice. </p>.<p>Bangladesh has been governed by an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus since August 2024, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following a student-led uprising.</p><p>Violence was also reported in a number of cities across Bangladesh, including the port city of Chittagong, where protesters attacked the Indian Assistant High Commission and set fire to a house belonging to a former Awami League education minister.</p><p>The unrest follows fresh anti-India protests earlier in the week, with ties between the neighbours deteriorating since Hasina fled to Delhi. On Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators under the banner “July Oikya” (July Unity) marched toward the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, chanting anti-India slogans, while also demanding the return of Hasina.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>