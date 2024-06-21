Donald Sutherland, star of 'M*A*S*H' and 'The Hunger Games', passes away at 88

Donald Sutherland, one of Canada's most versatile and gifted actors, who charmed and enthralled audiences in movies such as M*A*S*H, Klute, Ordinary People and The Hunger Games, has passed away at the age of 88.

The actor, whose lengthy career spanned from the 1960s into the 2020s, died on Thursday, his son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, said on social media.

A tall man with a deep voice, piercing blue eyes and a mischievous smile, Donald Sutherland switched effortlessly from character roles to romantic leads opposite the likes of Jane Fonda and Julie Christie. He also played his share of oddballs and villains.

One of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the 1970s, he remained in demand for film and TV projects into his 80s. Known for his unconventional looks and his versatility as an actor, Sutherland played a wide range of memorable characters.

These included a rascally Army surgeon in M*A*S*H (1970), a quirky tank commander in Kelly's Heroes (1970), a small-town detective in Klute (1971), a stoned and libidinous professor in Animal House (1978), a local official facing an alien presence in Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) and a despairing father in Ordinary People (1980). He won a new generation of fans with his glorious portrayal of a despotic president in The Hunger Games (2012) and its sequels.

"I wish I could say thank you to all of the characters that I've played, thank them for using their lives to inform my life," Sutherland said in his speech accepting an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement in 2017.

Kiefer Sutherland said his father was "never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly."

"He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived," Kiefer Sutherland wrote on X.