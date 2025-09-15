<p>Washington: US President Donald Trump said on Monday trade talks with China had gone very well and hinted that a deal has been reached to resolve issues the US has over TikTok ownership.</p><p>The Republican president said he would be speaking to Chinese President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> on Friday.</p>.China rejects US push for tariffs on Russian oil imports, says sanctions complicate issues.<p>"The big Trade Meeting in Europe between The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States of America</a>, and China, has gone VERY WELL! It will be concluding shortly," Trump wrote. </p><p>"A deal was also reached on a “certain” company that young people in our Country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will be speaking to President Xi on Friday. The relationship remains a very strong one!!!"</p>