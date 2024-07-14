Trump rally shooting LIVE | Donald Trump leaves hospital; US House panel invites Secret Service director to testify
Hello readers! Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was on Saturday shot and was injured at during a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump managed to escape, relatively unscathed, and suffered a gunshot wound to the ear. The US Secret Service said that the shooter was killed. President Joe Biden strongly condemned the shooting, saying that 'such violence was not permissible in America'. Elon Musk, meanwhile, came out in 'full support' of Trump in the aftermath of the incident. Follow the latest updates on the Trump shooting case, right here with DH!
Under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.
US House panel invites Secret Service director to testify after Trump shooting
Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the United States Secret Service confirmed that the shooter was killed. Below is the statement by FBI which is currently probing the shooting incident at Trump's rally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning the shooting incident at Trump rally wished the former US President a speedy recovery.
Shooter who opened fire at Trump rally killed by Secret Service
Under the protection of US Secret Service and with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police, former President Trump has now left the Butler area. Lori and I are thankful that his team reports that he is fine and we continue to wish him a full and speedy recovery.
People hold flags after Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump was injured when shots were fired during a campaign rally held in Butler, outside Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, US, July 13 , 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
US House panel invites Secret Service director to testify after Trump shooting
Washington: The Republican-led US House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Saturday invited U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to testify on July 22 following the shooting at the rally of former President Donald Trump.
Police officer stands guard at Trump Tower after Trump was injured when shots were fired during a campaign rally held in Butler, in New York, US, July 13, 2024.
Credit: Reuters Photo
"Americans demand answers about the assassination attempt of President Trump," the panel said in a statement on social media.
The heads of Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft— Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella expressed shock at the shooting incident that left Trump injured, and wished the Republican leader a speedy recovery.
I’m wishing President Trump a speedy recovery. I’m shocked by today’s shooting and loss of life. Political violence is intolerable and we must all come together to strongly oppose it.
Here is the latest information from our investigation. We are grateful to the Secret Service team and our law enforcement partners for their swift action. Our thoughts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/E8FazqtUVZ
"Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery." wrote Modi on X.
Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American…