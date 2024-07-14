Trump rally shooting LIVE | Donald Trump leaves hospital; US House panel invites Secret Service director to testify

Hello readers! Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was on Saturday shot and was injured at during a rally in Pennsylvania. Trump managed to escape, relatively unscathed, and suffered a gunshot wound to the ear. The US Secret Service said that the shooter was killed. President Joe Biden strongly condemned the shooting, saying that 'such violence was not permissible in America'. Elon Musk, meanwhile, came out in 'full support' of Trump in the aftermath of the incident. Follow the latest updates on the Trump shooting case, right here with DH!