Donald Trump says Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat than Joe Biden

Washington: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Sunday that he thinks Vice President Kamala Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Democratic President Joe Biden, who earlier in the day stepped aside as his party's candidate.

CNN said the Republican former president made the comments to the network shortly after Biden announced his decision. Trump also later attacked Biden on social media, saying that Biden was unfit to continue serving as president.

Biden ended his reelection campaign on Sunday after fellow Democrats lost faith in his mental acuity and ability to beat Trump. Biden endorsed Harris to replace him as the party's candidate.

Biden had faced growing doubts about his reelection chances after a weak and faltering performance in a televised debate against Trump late last month.

On his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump said Biden "was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve."