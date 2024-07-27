Donald Trump vows return to site of assassination attempt, Obamas endorse Harris

Washington: Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Friday he will return to the Pennsylvania town where he narrowly survived an assassination attempt, while Vice President Kamala Harris capped her week-long bid to become the Democratic presidential nominee with former President Barack Obama's endorsement.

"I WILL BE GOING BACK TO BUTLER, PENNSYLVANIA, FOR A BIG AND BEAUTIFUL RALLY," former President Trump wrote on his Truth Social site, without providing details on when or where the rally would take place.

Harris, the first Black woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president, swiftly consolidated Democratic support after President Joe Biden tapped her to succeed him on Sunday. A handful of public opinion polls this week have shown her beginning to narrow Trump's lead.

A Friday Wall Street Journal poll showed Trump holding 49% support to Harris's 47% support, with a margin of error of three percentage points. A poll by the newspaper earlier this month had shown Trump leading Biden 48% to 42%.