Donald Trump warns of reciprocal tax on India if voted to power

“So, I said, so they can sell their Indian motorbike. ... They can sell that in our country with no tax, no tariff. But when you make a Harley, when you send it there – because they were doing no business. I said, how come you don't do business with India? The tariff is so high that nobody wants it. But what they want us to do is, they want us to go over and build a plant, and then you have no tariff,” Trump said, adding: “They said, well, that's not good. That's not our deal, OK? That's not our deal. And I came down very hard on them. But India is very big.”