'Dream Bazaar' fantasy shattered: Huge mob vandalises, loots mall in Pakistan on opening day; videos go viral

The grand inauguration of a big clothing store in Pakistan's Karachi turned completely chaotic when a massive crowd stormed the building before looting and vandalising the property.
Social media is abuzz with videos that show hundreds of people breaking into the building while the mall staff inside helplessly see the unruly mob damaging the property.
According to reports, the management of the store, named 'Dream Bazaar', had announced special discounts on the day of its opening.
Social media marketing was also done to attract public. However, the event did not go as planned and the crowd turned unruly when the management tried to shut the store. The incident took place in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar. One report quoted an eyewitness who said the store opened at 3 pm and by 3:30 pm, it had been wiped clean.
Videos on social media showed the entire building was vandalised with clothes lying on the floor, surrounded by shattered glass. People were even seen filming themselves while they looted the store.
According to reports, the mall was built by a Pakistani-origin businessman who is settled abroad.
Also, despite the chaotic situation unfolding, the local police reportedly remained absent from the scene. However, a report quoted police saying that it was not informed about the event beforehand, and it had brought the situation under control when they came to know of the incident.
Two persons from the management's side were also seen in the videos expressing disappointment at the crowd's behaviour as they narrated their side of the ordeal.
"This mall was opened for the benefit of the people of Karachi and see what they have done. People need to change. We don't get to see too many investments being made here, and when they do, this is the result," said one of the staffers.
Published 01 September 2024, 11:58 IST