Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Driver crashes car into FBI field office gate in Pittsburgh

A bomb squad was deployed to the site after the crash and was processing the scene early Wednesday, but no device had been found, a spokesperson added.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 13:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 13:19 IST
World newsUnited StatesFBIPittsburgh

Follow us on :

Follow Us