Driver crashes car into FBI field office gate in Pittsburgh

<p>A driver crashed a car into the entrance gate of an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fbi">FBI</a> field office in Pittsburgh early Wednesday and fled on foot in what officials said they believed was a targeted act.</p><p>The FBI was looking for a suspect, who was named as Donald Henson of Penn Hills, a suburb of Pittsburgh, said Bradford Arick, the spokesperson for the field office. The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle, a white sedan, and there were no injuries, Arick said.</p><p>The driver rammed the car into the gate of the compound at 2:45 a.m., accelerating right before impact, Arick said. The driver got out of the vehicle, draped an American flag on the gate and then fled on foot.</p><p>The crash damaged the vehicle and the gate, Arick said. A bomb squad was deployed to the site after the crash and was processing the scene early Wednesday, but no device had been found, he added.</p><p>The authorities did not know whether the driver was armed, but they believed he did not pose an immediate threat to the public, Arick said.</p><p>"This was certainly targeted against the FBI," Arick said in a phone interview. He added later that "we're urging the public to avoid him but call if they believe they've seen him."</p><p>Christopher Giordano, the assistant special agent in charge at the office, told reporters Wednesday morning that Henson had previously visited the FBI office a few weeks ago to make a complaint "that didn't make a whole lot of sense."</p><p>"We do believe that there is a mental health problem and a history of mental health issues with the subject," he said.</p><p>The Pittsburgh Police assisted in responding to the crash, and the FBI was leading the investigation into the incident, said Eliza Durham, a spokesperson for the city of Pittsburgh's Public Safety Department.</p><p>FBI field offices have been targeted a few times in recent years. In April 2024, a man rammed his SUV into the security gate at the field office in Atlanta, and was fined around $25,000 for destruction of property. In 2022, officers shot and killed a man after he tried to break into the FBI's Cincinnati office.</p>