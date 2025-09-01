<p>More than 600 people are dead and over 1,500 injured after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/60-magnitude-earthquake-strikes-southeastern-afghanistan-over-600-dead-3705953">an earthquake</a> of magnitude 6 struck the rugged eastern region of Afghanistan, the region's latest instance of increased seismic activity.</p><p>Here are previous such disasters of recent years in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/afghanistan">Afghanistan</a>-Pakistan region which lies at the intersection of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.</p><p><strong>2025</strong></p><ul><li><p>A magnitude 5.6 quake hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on August 27.</p></li><li><p>A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on August 19, at a depth of 186 km (115 miles).</p></li><li><p>A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck central Pakistan on June 29, with its epicenter at a depth of 149 km (93 miles).</p></li><li><p>A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Pakistan on May 10, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.</p></li></ul>.Pakistan, China and Afghanistan agree to extend CPEC to Kabul. <ul><li><p>Quakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.8 hit the Hindu Kush and Afghanistan-Tajikistan border regions, on April 16 and 19, respectively.</p></li><li><p>A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Pakistan on April 12, at a depth of 39 km (25 miles).</p></li><li><p>Pakistan's southern port city of Karachi has been hit by several moderate or minor tremors in March and June.</p></li></ul><p><strong>2024</strong></p><ul><li><p>A magnitude 5.5 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on October 17.</p></li><li><p>An earthquake of magnitude 5.75 struck Pakistan at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) on September 11.</p></li><li><p>Earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 and 5.8 struck Pakistan between March 19 and March 20.</p></li><li><p>An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit northwestern Kashmir on February 19.</p></li><li><p>A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on January 11.</p></li><li><p>A magnitude 5 earthquake hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on January 5.</p></li></ul><p><strong>2023</strong></p><ul><li><p>An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on November 15.</p></li><li><p>Many died as multiple earthquakes rattled Afghanistan in October.</p></li><li><p>On August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.</p></li><li><p>Earthquakes of magnitude 5.6 and 5.7 hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on May 3 and on August 5, respectively.</p></li><li><p>An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 hit northern Afghanistan in late March, killing at least 13.</p></li><li><p>A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on January 5.</p></li></ul><p><strong>2022</strong></p><ul><li><p>An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit southeastern Afghanistan on December 16.</p></li><li><p>Over September 5 and 6, at least two earthquakes struck Afghanistan, with one killing at least eight.</p></li><li><p>A magnitude 5.6 quake struck Pakistan's southwestern region on August 1.</p></li><li><p>A magnitude 6 earthquake in Afghanistan killed more than 1,000 people in June.</p></li><li><p>A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on February 5.</p></li><li><p>An earthquake of magnitude 5.6, at a depth of 30 km (19 miles), hit western Afghanistan on January 17.</p></li></ul><p><strong>2021</strong></p><ul><li><p>At least 15 people were killed after an earthquake struck southern Pakistan on October 7.</p></li><li><p>A magnitude 4.6 earthquake, at a depth of 17.6 km (11 miles), shook Afghanistan on May 19.</p></li></ul>