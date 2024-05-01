Ecuador president decrees state of emergency in five provinces

Quito: Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa on Tuesday decreed a state of emergency in five coastal provinces because of "internal armed conflict".

The measure marks the second security-based emergency declaration by Noboa, who took office in November on promises to turn around a deteriorating security situation.

that has led to a spike in violent deaths and other crimes.

The measure for the provinces of El Oro, Guayas, Los Rios, Manabi and Santa Elena will last 60 days, the decree said.