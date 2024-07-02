Eight-hour sleep, first meeting at 10 am: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shares morning routing

"I go to bed early, I wake up early, I like to putter in the morning. I like to read the newspaper, I like to have coffee, I like to have breakfast with my kids before they go to school. My puttering time is very important to me. That's why I set my first meeting for 10 am," he said in the clip shared on X.

"Like anything that's really mentally challenging, that's a 10 am meeting. And because by 5 pm, like, I can't think about that today. Let's try this again at 10 tomorrow," he added.

He talked about the importance of full eight-hour sleep and said, "I think better. I have more energy. My mood is better."

Many netizens reacted to his explanation; one wrote, "That “puttering” time is so important. Waking up early allows you to ease into the day instead of rushing out the door. It gives you an opportunity to get your mind/body/spirit ready to tackle the day. I love to be up early and just sit and ponder my day/life."

Another wrote, "He makes excellent points! He missed one major key point however. Its hormones involvement in your mood. Day in and Day out, even more important than sleep is the impact a woman has on your life!"

"Just get up, grab some coffee, and start your day. High-quality productivity doesn't come from copying a billionaire's routine but finding what works best for you," said one netizen.