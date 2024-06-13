Elon Musk embroiled in alleged sexual activity with SpaceX employees, asked them to bear his babies: Report

Business mogul Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, is grabbing the headlines yet again - this time for all reasons. As per a report by NDTV, the tech tycoon has allegedly been involved in having sexual relations with two SpaceX employees, including an intern, while also asking another employee to bear his babies.

A Wall Street Journal report has revealed that Musk has been accused of fostering a sexist culture in both his firms - SpaceX and Tesla, fuelling an unpleasant and uncomfortable work space for women employees.

This, however, is not the first time when the tech billionaire's name has been dragged in a workplace-related scandal. He has previously been accused of taking substances such as LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, among others while working with board members.