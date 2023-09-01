'She thinks anyone rich is evil': Elon Musk blames LA school for influencing 'communist' trans daughter

Elon Musk believes his estranged transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson was brainwashed after attending a prestigious California school, which turned her into a "communist" who despises the wealthy, multiple media reports said.
In an excerpt from the upcoming biography Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, which was published in the Wall Street Journal, Musk revealed that he was initially in favour of his child's gender transition, but things changed in April 2022 when Wilson, then 19 years old, severed all relations with him.
In the same year, Wilson received approval for a petition to change both her name and gender, which she hoped would cut all ties with her biological father.
“She went beyond socialism to being a full communist and thinking that anyone rich is evil,” said Musk in a conversation with Isaacson.
He said he feels more hurt by their separation than by the loss of his first son Nevada, who died as an infant.
“I’ve made many overtures, but she doesn’t want to spend time with me,” said Musk.
Musk, whose net worth is $257 billion, said he “partly” blames the Crossroads School for Arts & Sciences for infecting her with the “woke mind virus”.
“Unless the woke mind virus, which is fundamentally anti-science, anti-merit, and anti-human in general, is stopped, civilization will never become multi-planetary,” Musk told the author.
Ironically, tuition for the Crossroads School almost costs $50,000 per student annually.
The school, which caters to the children of the rich and famous, has many A-list graduates, including Jack Black, Maya Rudolph, and Zooey Deschanel among its alumni.
According to the excerpt, Wilson’s transition was part of a domino effect that led Musk to buy the social media app X, formerly known as Twitter, as part of his mission to stomp out 'wokeness'.
This is not the first time Musk has blamed ‘woke’ schools for his distance from Vivian. It is, however, the first time he has named Crossroads.
Earlier, Musk had said “neo-Marxists” have taken over elite schools and liberal universities to teach their students to despise wealthy individuals.