'She thinks anyone rich is evil': Elon Musk blames LA school for influencing 'communist' trans daughter

Elon Musk believes his estranged transgender daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson was brainwashed after attending a prestigious California school, which turned her into a "communist" who despises the wealthy, multiple media reports said.



In an excerpt from the upcoming biography Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson, which was published in the Wall Street Journal, Musk revealed that he was initially in favour of his child's gender transition, but things changed in April 2022 when Wilson, then 19 years old, severed all relations with him.



In the same year, Wilson received approval for a petition to change both her name and gender, which she hoped would cut all ties with her biological father.