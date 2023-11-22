End of war in sight? Putin tells G20 that it's time to stop 'the tragedy' in Ukraine

"And of course, we should think about how to stop this tragedy," Putin said. "By the way, Russia has never refused peace talks with Ukraine."

A senior Russian official said on Tuesday that Moscow could not co-exist with the current government in Kyiv and that it would continue what it calls its special military operation to "demilitarise" Ukraine.

Ukraine has vowed to fight until the last Russian soldier has left its territory, and its Western allies have said they will continue to support Kyiv.

Along with Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014, Russia controls nearly a fifth of Ukraine's internationally recognised territory. Putin says that territory is now part of Russia.

Ukraine's counter-offensive has failed to make any significant gains this year against well-dug in Russian forces.

Putin skipped previous G20 summits in New Delhi and Nusa Dua, Indonesia, sending Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead.

The Russian leader addressed the 2021 and 2020 summits from Moscow. He last attended a G20 gathering in person in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.