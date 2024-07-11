Escalation between Israel and Hezbollah puts pressure on Gaza cease-fire talks

On Tuesday, two Israelis -- Noa and Nir Baranes, a married couple from Kibbutz Ortal in the northern Golan Heights -- were killed in a Hezbollah strike on their car that the Lebanese armed group said had targeted an Israeli military base in response to an earlier Israeli "assassination" of a Hezbollah figure in Syria. The civilian deaths put additional pressure on the Israeli government to address tensions with Hezbollah, even as the Israeli military keeps returning to parts of Gaza it had previously considered pacified to suppress a resurgence of Hamas fighters.