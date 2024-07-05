Ethnic Tamil origin woman from Sri Lanka gets elected to British Parliament

Working for NHS Professionals for 14 months, Uma Kumaran was a parliamentary researcher and caseworker for Labour MP Dawn Butler and worked with several lawmakers of the party before she contested the local body elections in 2010 but failed to get elected.

She was also deputy director of Parliamentary Affairs for Labour Party leader Keir Starmer for over 18 months.

“It is the honour of my life to be elected to serve as the first ever member of parliament for Stratford and Bow. Thank you to all who placed your trust in me and in the Labour party. I’ll always be your voice and your representative,” she said on Friday after her victory.

London has a significant Tamil population with a majority of them being Sri Lankan Tamils who had fled the war torn country and settled there.

In an interview to Colombo based Tamil Guardian, Uma Kumaran had said last month that her Labour values run deep in her blood, through her family and her parents.

“My grandad was one of Jaffna’s first Trade Unionists - his dad, my great-granddad, kicked him out of the house temporarily for joining the front of a trade union picket line calling for rights for sanitation workers. He was furious, I am told. It wasn't the done thing in respectable families. Both my grandfathers were civil servants and always had a sense of public service. This runs throughout my family,” she had said.