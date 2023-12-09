EU agrees on artificial intelligence rules with landmark new law

European Union policymakers agreed on Friday to a sweeping new law to regulate artificial intelligence, one of the world’s first comprehensive attempts to limit the use of a rapidly evolving technology that has wide-ranging societal and economic implications.

The law, called the AI Act, sets a new global benchmark for countries seeking to harness the potential benefits of the technology, while trying to protect against its possible risks, including automating jobs, spreading misinformation online and endangering national security. The law still needs to go through a few final steps for approval, but the political agreement means its key outlines have been set.

European policymakers focused on AI’s riskiest uses by companies and governments, including those for law enforcement and the operation of crucial services such as water and energy. Makers of the largest general-purpose AI systems, such as those powering the ChatGPT chatbot, would face new transparency requirements. Chatbots and software that creates manipulated images such as “deepfakes” would have to make clear that what people were seeing was generated by AI, according to EU officials and earlier drafts of the law.