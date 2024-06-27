EU leaders sign security deal with Ukraine, discuss defence and top posts

Brussels: European Union leaders signed a security agreement with Ukraine on Thursday, kicking off talks on how to bolster EU defences against Russia before agreeing on the bloc's priorities for the next five years and filling top jobs in its institutions.

Leaders of the 27 EU countries, meeting formally for the first time since European elections on June 6-9, gave a warm welcome to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who made a rare personal appearance in Brussels for the signing ceremony.

The security deal underlines EU support for Kyiv fighting off Moscow's invasion for a third year, despite gains by the far-right in European elections, uncertainty created by French snap elections and the US presidential vote in November.