Homeworld

Ex-Nepal PM Prachanda no longer chairman of CPN-MC: Party leader

The development comes against the backdrop of violent protests by a youth-led Gen Z group against the government of now-ousted prime minister K P Sharma Oli over corruption and a ban on social media.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 18:52 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 18:52 IST
World news Nepal

