Experts confirm glacial lake outburst devastated village in Everest region in Nepal

The footage from the higher reaches also showed significant sediment flow, possibly due to melting of the snow upstream, which the experts said, “resulted in landslides and an overwhelming surge of water that the local rivers could not contain.” The muck and debris flood raised the level of the river floodplains, eroded large swathes of the village land abutting the river and left its horrendous mark on the houses washed away fully or in part, and also those that were covered till its roof levels. Large-scale agriculture land was either swept away due to erosion or covered with boulders and debris, the video also showed.