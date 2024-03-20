Explained | Charting the Fed's economic data flow

Fed Chair Jerome Powell keeps a close eye on the U.S. Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for information on the imbalance between labor supply and demand, and particularly on the number of job openings potentially available to each person who is without a job but looking for one. The ratio had been falling steadily towards its pre-pandemic level, but has stalled for the last four months at just above 1.4-to-1, higher than the 1.2-to-1 level seen before the health crisis. Other aspects of the survey, like the quits rate, have edged back to pre-pandemic levels.