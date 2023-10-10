Explained | Hamas' strategy to get the better of Israel's Iron Dome

“This is our 9/11," Major Nir Dinar, spokesperson for the Israeli Defence Forces said in the aftermath of Hamas’ massive ambush into the country in which at least 700 people were killed and left over 2000 others injured.

"They got us," Dinar conceded.

The ghastly attacks have put the spotlight on the failure of the famed Israeli intelligence system with questions being raised as to how an ambush on such a massive scale was planned and executed without anyone getting a sniff of it.

The land attack from Hamas militants was accompanied by the launch of thousands of rockets into Israel territory from Gaza. The attack has again brought the limelight back to the Iron Dome, Israel’s much-hyped air defence system.

The Iron Dome intercepts enemy missiles and other aerial threats mid-air and as per the state government has an astounding success rate of 90 per cent.