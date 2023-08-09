Explained | History, significance of International Day of World's Indigenous Peoples

August 9 every year is celebrated as the International Day of World’s Indigenous People. It is also called World’s tribal day and is meant to raise awareness of the unique cultures of these people.

According to the United Nations (UN) people from around the world are encouraged to spread the UN’s message on the protection and promotion of the rights of indigenous peoples on this day.

The theme of this year’s Indigenous People’s Day is ‘Youth as agents of change for self-determination’.

According to UN estimates, there are about 4.76 crore indigenous people in the world spread across 90 countries and they retain their cultural identities which is distinct from other parts of the population in a region.