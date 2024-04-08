Explained | How 3 European human rights cases could shape climate litigation

What rights may have been violated?

This will be the first time the European Court rules on whether allegedly weak climate change policies infringe on people's human rights enshrined in the European Convention.

The Portuguese youths have argued their right to life is threatened by climate change-driven events such as wildfires, and that failure to tackle climate change particularly discriminates against young people who face the prospect of an increasingly unliveable planet.

The Swiss women have said Bern violated their right to life by failing to cut emissions in line with a pathway that limits global warming to 1.5C (2.7F).

Their case cites a UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report that found that women and older adults were among those at highest risk of temperature-related deaths during heatwaves, and uses the applicants' medical records to show their vulnerability.

Carême's application, made in 2019, will assess whether insufficient government action can amount to a violation of the right to life, by exposing people's homes to climate risk.

"We all are trying to achieve the same goal," said 23-year-old Catarina Mota, one of the Portuguese youths. "A win in any one of the three cases will be a win for everyone."